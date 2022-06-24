Menu
Search
News

Police hunt for suspects who assaulted pregnant woman in Kisumu

Date:

Police are pursuing the suspects who allegedly assaulted an expectant mother in Kisumu.

Jackline Atieno claimed that she was allegedly assaulted at Joel Omino in Nyalenda estate by persons known to her on May 12, 2022.

She reported the matter at Kisumu Central Police Station.

Atieno said she sustained injuries on the abdomen and back, according to a medical examination report seen by the Star.

Kisumu Central sub-county police commander Anthony Maina said investigations into the incident are underway.

Maina said they are keenly pursuing the case to ensure perpetrators are arrested and charged.

“We are in the tail end of the investigations and at any time the suspects will be arrested. We must do a thorough investigation,” he said.

Maina pointed out that the complainant has been issued with a P3 form and other necessary support required from the police.

This comes amid public uproar from human rights activists questioning delays in arresting the suspects linked to the alleged assault.

They demanded justice for Atieno, saying police should do a thorough investigation to ensure culprits face the full force of the law.

Previous articleCondom shortage hits Naivasha as Safari Rally gets underway

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Condom shortage hits Naivasha as Safari Rally gets underway

kenyan -
An acute condom shortage has hit Naivasha town...

Court releases firearms dealer Lugwili on Sh300,000 cash bail

kenyan -
A firearms dealer who was arrested after 22...

Bruno Fernandes had an altercation with Fred and Alex Telles

kenyan -
A video of the Manchester United training center...

Several people feared dead after building collapses in Kitengela

kenyan -
At least five people are feared trapped after a...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Condom shortage hits Naivasha as Safari Rally gets underway

News 0
An acute condom shortage has hit Naivasha town...

Court releases firearms dealer Lugwili on Sh300,000 cash bail

News 0
A firearms dealer who was arrested after 22...

Bruno Fernandes had an altercation with Fred and Alex Telles

football 0
A video of the Manchester United training center...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.