Police hunt for suspects who assaulted pregnant woman in Kisumu

Police are pursuing the suspects who allegedly assaulted an expectant mother in Kisumu.

Jackline Atieno claimed that she was allegedly assaulted at Joel Omino in Nyalenda estate by persons known to her on May 12, 2022.

She reported the matter at Kisumu Central Police Station.

Atieno said she sustained injuries on the abdomen and back, according to a medical examination report seen by the Star.

Kisumu Central sub-county police commander Anthony Maina said investigations into the incident are underway.

Maina said they are keenly pursuing the case to ensure perpetrators are arrested and charged.

“We are in the tail end of the investigations and at any time the suspects will be arrested. We must do a thorough investigation,” he said.

Maina pointed out that the complainant has been issued with a P3 form and other necessary support required from the police.

This comes amid public uproar from human rights activists questioning delays in arresting the suspects linked to the alleged assault.

They demanded justice for Atieno, saying police should do a thorough investigation to ensure culprits face the full force of the law.