Police IG, Mutyambai, warns of stricter curfew patrol over festive season

Police Inspector General, Hillary Mutyambai, has warned that the police will be more strict as we head into the festive season.

Mutyambai was speaking during the joint Press conference of the National Police Service and NTSA at Jogoo House.

Twenty-four-hour service

The police chief said they were ready 24 hours to address Kenyans’ plights but warned against defying curfew hours.

Mutyambai said they were ready to enforce the curfew hours, starting from 10 pm to 4 am. He said that heading into the festive season, they would be more strict in enforcing the directive.

Mutyambai added that they had deployed an additional 5,000 officers to enforce the curfew across the country. The officers would be from Kenya Prisons and the NTSA and would also ensure compliance with vehicles’ traffic directives.

Wycliffe Ogala, the Commissioner of Kenya Prisons Service, also urged Kenyans to work with the police to stop crimes. Ogalo said that security was the responsibility of every citizen and officers, and thus, sharing information between the two was important in preempting crimes.

A surge in criminal activity, road accidents

Kenya often sees a surge in criminal activity and road accidents during the festive season. So far, Kenya has lost over 3,600 people to accidents this year, which is a rise from last year. Data from NTSA says that Kenya lost 3,409 people to road accidents by December 19th, 2019. That was also a rise from 2018 when the country saw 3,004 deaths in the same period.

However, many Kenyans are fearful about how the police will enforce the curfew. That is especially true as it comes just a day after accusations of police assault surfaced online.

Kenyans decried on social media over police harassment over the weekend, with police invading a house party and assaulting the guests. However, police IG, Mutyambai, came out to refute the claims.

However, Kenya police have still killed at least 20 Kenyans while enforcing curfew rules, according to IPOA. Another 73 suffered injuries from the police after a beating.