Home News "Police impersonator" Joshua Waiganjo arrested,see why
News

“Police impersonator” Joshua Waiganjo arrested,see why

By Stanley Kasee
Police impersonator Waiganjo arrested

‘Fake policeman’ Joshua Waiganjo was on Wednesday night arrested for defying curfew orders set to help combat the spread of Covid-19.

Waiganjo shocked Kenyans in 2012 after he was accused of impersonating a police officer for 10 years without getting court by the said ‘long arm’ of the government.

Waiganjo is reported to have gone past a police roadblock put up at the Komarock junction.

Confirming his arrest, Kayole OCPD Wilson Kosgey said the ‘fake’ policeman attacked and almost injured a law enforcement officer and was also rude to the officers at the roadblock.

Waiganjo was among 24 people detained for defying the ongoing dusk to dawn curfew order throughout the country.

The OCPD said that the 24 would be prosecuted and afterward will be quarantined at their own cost.

Waiganjo will be arraigned in court on May 8, before Kwale Law Courts Principal Magistrate Joe Omido alongside his co-accused, ex Rift Valley Provincial Police boss John M’mbijiwe to find out if he has a case to answer over impersonation charges.

According to a notice dated May 4, which is copied to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions and advocates representing the accused, since the matter is a criminal matter, the accused persons are expected to be present in person at the Nakuru High Court Board Room for purposes of delivery of the ruling.

According to the charges filed in the court, Waiganjo, on September 28, 2012, posed as an assistant commissioner of police.

He is also accused of being in possession of government stores, which is contrary to section 36 of the penal code.

Another charge is that on June 8, 2012, in Naivasha town, he was found wearing a police uniform with the status of an assistant commissioner of police.

Waiganjo was released on a Sh500, 000 bond and a surety of the same after staying behind bars for over 4 years.

Previous articlePremier League: why Qatar doesn’t want Saudi Arabia to buy Newcastle

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Mathare residents demonstrate cessation of movement in Eastleigh

Connie Mukenyi -
Mathare residents took to the streets to demonstrate protesting against the new cessation of movement in Eastleigh. This protest comes a day after the health...
Read more
News

Education PS Kipsang warns Babu Owino over conducting online revision sessions with KSCE students

Alfred Kiura -
Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang has warned Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino that he is committing a crime by conducting online revision...
Read more
News

New innovation to be used in fighting locust invasion

Stanley Kasee -
New technology has been set to play a significant role in the fight against locust invasion in the country. The elocust3platform, a technology that is...
Read more
15,603FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

“Police impersonator” Joshua Waiganjo arrested,see why

News Stanley Kasee -
‘Fake policeman’ Joshua Waiganjo was on Wednesday night arrested for defying curfew orders set to help combat the spread of Covid-19. Waiganjo shocked Kenyans in...
Read more

CBK to amend law to regulate exploitative digital lending

Business news Erick Flavour -
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has commenced the process of amending a law to regulate rogue and exploitative digital mobile lending. CBK Governor Patrick...
Read more

He is not a milking machine – Angry Hot 96 presenter Annitah Raey calls out women who demand child support

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Controversial Hot 96 radio show host Annitah Raey has come out to bash Kenyan women who have been using their children as leverage to...
Read more

Mathare residents demonstrate cessation of movement in Eastleigh

News Connie Mukenyi -
Mathare residents took to the streets to demonstrate protesting against the new cessation of movement in Eastleigh. This protest comes a day after the health...
Read more

Eric Omondi discloses who he is dating between Jacky Maribe and Chantal

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Controversial comedian Eric Omondi has finally shed light on the darkness surrounding his love life with Jacky Maribe and Chantal. Many are always left...
Read more

North Eastern leaders blast Magoha over virtual learning

County News Erick Flavour -
A section of leaders from the North-Eastern Region dismissed assertions by Education CS George Magoha that online learning is underway across the country. The Economic...
Read more

Education PS Kipsang warns Babu Owino over conducting online revision sessions with KSCE students

News Alfred Kiura -
Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang has warned Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino that he is committing a crime by conducting online revision...
Read more

New innovation to be used in fighting locust invasion

News Stanley Kasee -
New technology has been set to play a significant role in the fight against locust invasion in the country. The elocust3platform, a technology that is...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke