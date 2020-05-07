“Police impersonator” Joshua Waiganjo arrested,see why

‘Fake policeman’ Joshua Waiganjo was on Wednesday night arrested for defying curfew orders set to help combat the spread of Covid-19.

Waiganjo shocked Kenyans in 2012 after he was accused of impersonating a police officer for 10 years without getting court by the said ‘long arm’ of the government.

Waiganjo is reported to have gone past a police roadblock put up at the Komarock junction.

Confirming his arrest, Kayole OCPD Wilson Kosgey said the ‘fake’ policeman attacked and almost injured a law enforcement officer and was also rude to the officers at the roadblock.

Waiganjo was among 24 people detained for defying the ongoing dusk to dawn curfew order throughout the country.

The OCPD said that the 24 would be prosecuted and afterward will be quarantined at their own cost.

Waiganjo will be arraigned in court on May 8, before Kwale Law Courts Principal Magistrate Joe Omido alongside his co-accused, ex Rift Valley Provincial Police boss John M’mbijiwe to find out if he has a case to answer over impersonation charges.

According to a notice dated May 4, which is copied to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions and advocates representing the accused, since the matter is a criminal matter, the accused persons are expected to be present in person at the Nakuru High Court Board Room for purposes of delivery of the ruling.

According to the charges filed in the court, Waiganjo, on September 28, 2012, posed as an assistant commissioner of police.

He is also accused of being in possession of government stores, which is contrary to section 36 of the penal code.

Another charge is that on June 8, 2012, in Naivasha town, he was found wearing a police uniform with the status of an assistant commissioner of police.

Waiganjo was released on a Sh500, 000 bond and a surety of the same after staying behind bars for over 4 years.