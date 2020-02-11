Police officers arrested for harassing Hon. Midiwo

Police have arrested fellow police officers after it was alleged they assaulted former Gem Member of Parliament Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo.

Kisumu County Police Commander Ranson Lolmodooni confirmed the arrest.

Lolmodooni said the four police officers were arrested after the legislator reported that he was attacked at his home in Milimani Estate in Kisumu County.

“My officers have arrested four police officers involved in the incidence, three male and one female officer.” the police boss said.

Hon Midiwo said he was called by his night guard after a fuss ensued between his driver and five police officers from Kisumu Central Police station.

“I was sleeping when my guard came knocking on my door. I woke and got out of the house, where I found five police officers (three males and two females) in the compound. They assaulted my driver, and on enquiring what they were doing in my compound, one of them pounced on me and attacked me.” He recalled.

The former MP said the officers pounced on him as he tried going to report them at Central Police Station, beating him up and eventually threw him into their car and drove him themselves.

“They drove me to the station, on arrival one of them opened the cells, slapped and battled me to the ground before locking me up.” He said.

Hon. Midiwo was later released after the intervention of Officer Commanding Station and Officer Commanding Police Division.

Hon. Midiwo added that he would complain to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority.

He stated that rogue individuals should be cleared from the police force.

“We cannot continue to have rascal people in the name of police officers.” He added.

The suspects are set to appear to court on Wednesday.

The politician, his driver Elijah Ochieng and a Kisumu businessman have obtained P3 forms so that they can file an assault case in court.

Two days ago, the Ex Gem MP returned to the ODM party.

He had left the party in 2017 after he allegedly failed in the party nominations and contested as an independent candidate.

However, the politician, who is a close relative to the ODM party leader Raila Odinga lost to the ODM party.

Midiwo announced his return to the party while he was speaking at a burial where he assured his ‘brother’ that he was ready to fight for him and his leader.

“We have sat down and talked with my brother Raila. Kenya is bigger than me. Henceforth nobody should try their games at our party leader. I will definitely fight you if you try.” He declared.