Home News Local news Police officers arrested for harassing Hon. Midiwo
NewsLocal newsPolitics

Police officers arrested for harassing Hon. Midiwo

By Stanley Kasee
Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo

Police have arrested fellow police officers after it was alleged they assaulted former Gem Member of Parliament Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo.

Kisumu County Police Commander Ranson Lolmodooni confirmed the arrest.

Lolmodooni said the four police officers were arrested after the legislator reported that he was attacked at his home in Milimani Estate in Kisumu County.

“My officers have arrested four police officers involved in the incidence, three male and one female officer.” the police boss said.

Hon Midiwo said he was called by his night guard after a fuss ensued between his driver and five police officers from Kisumu Central Police station.

“I was sleeping when my guard came knocking on my door. I woke and got out of the house, where I found five police officers (three males and two females) in the compound. They assaulted my driver, and on enquiring what they were doing in my compound, one of them pounced on me and attacked me.” He recalled.

The former MP said the officers pounced on him as he tried going to report them at Central Police Station, beating him up and eventually threw him into their car and drove him themselves.

“They drove me to the station, on arrival one of them opened the cells, slapped and battled me to the ground before locking me up.” He said.

Hon. Midiwo was later released after the intervention of Officer Commanding Station and Officer Commanding Police Division.

Hon. Midiwo added that he would complain to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority.

He stated that rogue individuals should be cleared from the police force.

“We cannot continue to have rascal people in the name of police officers.” He added.

The suspects are set to appear to court on Wednesday.

The politician, his driver Elijah Ochieng and a Kisumu businessman have obtained P3 forms so that they can file an assault case in court.

Two days ago, the Ex Gem MP returned to the ODM party.

He had left the party in 2017 after he allegedly failed in the party nominations and contested as an independent candidate.

However, the politician, who is a close relative to the ODM party leader Raila Odinga lost to the ODM party.

Midiwo announced his return to the party while he was speaking at a burial where he assured his ‘brother’ that he was ready to fight for him and his leader.

“We have sat down and talked with my brother Raila. Kenya is bigger than me. Henceforth nobody should try their games at our party leader. I will definitely fight you if you try.” He declared.

Previous articleNyeri trains over 50 CHMs to deal with communicable diseases

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Akothee and I were just having fun – Ommy Dimpoz explains swimming pool video clip

Alfred Kiura -
Tanzanian singer Ommy Dimpoz has come out to explain that nothing happened between him and Kenyan songstress Akothee after a video emerged on social...
Read more
Entertainment

Anerlisa Muigai lectures fan who suggested Ben Pol was about to leave her

Alfred Kiura -
Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai silenced a fan who claimed that Tanzanian singer Ben Pol was no longer commenting on her pictures like he...
Read more
Entertainment

Kwani I eat at your place? – Betty Kyallo responds to trolls asking her to do house shopping

Alfred Kiura -
K24 news presenter Betty Kyallo has been having a difficult time dealing with trolls who have been on her neck every time she posts...
Read more
15,191FansLike
3,441FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Police officers arrested for harassing Hon. Midiwo

Local news Stanley Kasee -
Police have arrested fellow police officers after it was alleged they assaulted former Gem Member of Parliament Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo. Kisumu County Police Commander Ranson...
Read more

Nyeri trains over 50 CHMs to deal with communicable diseases

County News Collins Luvisia -
Over 20 Community Health Volunteers in Nyeri County were put through a sensitization session on infectious disease Pneumonia and diarrhoea on Tuesday 11 February...
Read more

Skin cancer apps unreliable for running cancer diagnostics – Experts

World News Richard M Adrian -
Experts at the Birmingham University; warn against Smartphones apps used as 'early warning systems' for skin cancer. The study shows the app as unreliable...
Read more

Akothee and I were just having fun – Ommy Dimpoz explains swimming pool video clip

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Tanzanian singer Ommy Dimpoz has come out to explain that nothing happened between him and Kenyan songstress Akothee after a video emerged on social...
Read more

Anerlisa Muigai lectures fan who suggested Ben Pol was about to leave her

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai silenced a fan who claimed that Tanzanian singer Ben Pol was no longer commenting on her pictures like he...
Read more

Kwani I eat at your place? – Betty Kyallo responds to trolls asking her to do house shopping

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
K24 news presenter Betty Kyallo has been having a difficult time dealing with trolls who have been on her neck every time she posts...
Read more

Comedian MCA Tricky opens up on his relationship with Rue Baby

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Churchill Show comedian MCA tricky has come out to speak about his alleged relationship with one of Akothee’s daughter Rue Baby. The two have for...
Read more

Teachers fault Ministry of Education for Kakamega Primary School stampede

County News Erick Flavour -
Teachers unions’ officials have blamed the Ministry of Education for the stampede at Kakamega Primary School that claimed the lives of 14 pupils last...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke