Home News Police raise alarm over MRC's new strategy
News

Police raise alarm over MRC’s new strategy

By Stanley Kasee
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Police officers in the Coastal region have raised the alarm after it emerged that the separatist group commonly known as Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) has resurfaced and has secretly been recruiting members in Tana River County.

MRC had previously been operating in urban areas in Mombasa and Kilifi counties but is now reported to have changed tact to the rather expansive and rural Tana River County.

Tana River County Deputy CXommander Peter Munyoki confirmed the reports, stating that the group is believed to be operating within Mikindani area of Galole sub-county.

However, the Deputy Commander assured locals that security officers had been deployed to the region to obstruct the separatist group’s operations.

Munyoki also warned the MRC members that the police are tracking them and will catch up with them in no time.

He further cautioned some of the local politicians who are said to have been encouraging youths to form militant groups ahead of the 2022 elections.

The Deputy commander also cautioned clerics who allegedly held secret meetings with the youth in secret places, noting that the action will be doomed as a plot against the county’s security.

He reproached residents who failed to report the separatist group despite having information regarding its operations, saying that they were encouraging its existence which compromises the security of the residents.

He urged the locals to steer clear of the culture of secrecy, explaining that it only endangered the community further.

The group became vocal in 2008 as it was advocating for the breakaway of the coastal region and pushing for the creation of a new independent state from Kenyan territory.

However, the group was linked with the terror group Al Shabaab after the government obstructed their activities.

MRC moved to court in 2008  with the High Court lifting the ban of the separatist group.

As a result, most suspects who were arrested after being linked to the group were acquitted.

Related news

News

Murkomen explains why BBI report proposed changes could end Raila Odinga’s political career (Video)

Alfred Kiura -
Elgeyo-Marakwet County Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has explained a theory on how the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) could end Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila...
Read more
News

President Uhuru’s cousin leads Kikuyu elders to Ruto’s home

Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta's cousin, Kung'u Muigai on Tuesday the 27th of October, led a team of Kikuyu elders to Deputy President William Ruto's Karen...
Read more
News

MP compares DP Ruto to biblical Samson for poking holes in BBI report despite being heckled

Alfred Kiura -
Nominated Jubilee party Member of Parliament David ole Sankok on Tuesday 27 October 2020 praise Deputy President William Ruto for standing his ground and...
Read more
Load more

Trending

WHO warns that giving up containing the coronavirus is dangerous

World kenyan -
WHO Image: Image: Askarim / Shutterstock Geneva, 26 Oct 2020 (AFP) - The director general of...
Read more

Is it okay to heat food in a plastic container in...

Health kenyan -
Are you one of those people who likes heating food in the microwave? Practicality and saving time are two of the main reasons...
Read more

Envoys land in Guinea after electoral clashes kill 21

Africa Chuoyo Protus -
At least 21 people have been killed in post-election clashes in Guinea, according to state television in the country. RTG State News channel reported that...
Read more

Program that downloads YouTube videos gets dropped from GitHub

Tech news kenyan -
YouTube-DL repositories have been removed from GitHub following a request from a U.S. label association The music industry has launched an offensive against yet another...
Read more

Ezzat Ibrahim al Dur, Sadam Hussein’s number two, dies

World kenyan -
Izzat Ibrahim al-Duri, Saddam Hussein's right arm Image: AWAD AWAD / AFP Baghdad, 26 Oct 2020...
Read more

Red, Green, Or Black Phlegm Color? Find Out What It...

Health kenyan -
Do not underestimate a cough with phlegm that you experience, especially if the phlegm that comes out has a certain color. Under normal...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke