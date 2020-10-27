Police raise alarm over MRC’s new strategy

Police officers in the Coastal region have raised the alarm after it emerged that the separatist group commonly known as Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) has resurfaced and has secretly been recruiting members in Tana River County.

MRC had previously been operating in urban areas in Mombasa and Kilifi counties but is now reported to have changed tact to the rather expansive and rural Tana River County.

Tana River County Deputy CXommander Peter Munyoki confirmed the reports, stating that the group is believed to be operating within Mikindani area of Galole sub-county.

However, the Deputy Commander assured locals that security officers had been deployed to the region to obstruct the separatist group’s operations.

Munyoki also warned the MRC members that the police are tracking them and will catch up with them in no time.

He further cautioned some of the local politicians who are said to have been encouraging youths to form militant groups ahead of the 2022 elections.

The Deputy commander also cautioned clerics who allegedly held secret meetings with the youth in secret places, noting that the action will be doomed as a plot against the county’s security.

He reproached residents who failed to report the separatist group despite having information regarding its operations, saying that they were encouraging its existence which compromises the security of the residents.

He urged the locals to steer clear of the culture of secrecy, explaining that it only endangered the community further.

The group became vocal in 2008 as it was advocating for the breakaway of the coastal region and pushing for the creation of a new independent state from Kenyan territory.

However, the group was linked with the terror group Al Shabaab after the government obstructed their activities.

MRC moved to court in 2008 with the High Court lifting the ban of the separatist group.

As a result, most suspects who were arrested after being linked to the group were acquitted.