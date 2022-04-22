Menu
Police recover Sh600,000 stolen by suspected thugs in Karatina

The Directorate for Criminal Investigations has lauded efforts by a team from DCI in Karatina town for saving a 62 -years -old man, a resident of Karatina, from losing Sh600,000.

In a statement on Thursday evening, DCI said two boda boda riders snatched the cash from the old man in the afternoon on Thursday. 

“Drama unfolded in Karatina town this afternoon after two boda boda riders accosted a 62-year-old man who had withdrawn Sh0.6 million at a local bank and snatched the cash from him,” DCI said via a tweet.

Further, DCI said James Karanja had walked to the town’s Equity bank minutes past noon, carrying a brown briefcase to make a transaction. He is said to have withdrawn Sh600,000, from his account.

“Three bundles of Sh100,000 each were neatly arranged in his briefcase before he locked it, using a combination of codes. He then stuffed the remaining half into his pockets before walking out of the banking hall,” DCI said.

After purchasing some cigarettes, he was attacked by two men on a boda boda.

“The thugs snatched the briefcase from him and jumped on their motorbike, which immediately sped off towards Sagana,” DCI said.

Two detectives based at DCI Karatina, who had just stepped out of a restaurant, happened to witness the attacks and launched a hunt for the two men.

The suspects managed to escape but the DCI officers were able to recover the briefcase.

“The man was escorted to Karatina police station. He confirmed that his money was intact,” DCI added.

DCI said the owner of the motorbike used by the suspected thugs later presented himself at the police station and alleged that he had hired out the bike to a rider.

“He is currently assisting us with investigations,” DCI said.

