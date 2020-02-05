Home News Local news Police stop investigating MP Kutuny's child support row
Police stop investigating MP Kutuny’s child support row

By Stanley Kasee
Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny

Police have stopped investigating a matter where a woman stormed the Home of Cheragany Member of Parliament Joshua Kutuny pursuing the MP to support a child they allegedly had together.

Nairobi County police boss, Philip Ndolo, confirmed the incident which occurred on Wednesday morning.

According to Ndolo, the matter has been treated as a private matter, and the legislator, together with the woman in question, ought to sort their issues privately.

Ndolo addressing the press said that “police were only supposed to uphold law and order, which they did. Now the rest of the matter is upon the two to sort out.”

The woman identified in a police report as Joyline Chemutai stormed the residence of Hon. Joshua Kutuny at midnight, claiming child upkeep from him.

According to the police report, Ms. Chemutai, who was shouting, “They want to kill me!” alarmed the police on patrol who came and fired gunshots to restore calm in the legislator’s home.

“Two police officers identified as Mercy Ng’eno and Emmanuel Maiyo who were patrolling around Hon. Joshua Kutuny’s residence quickly responded and calmed the situation.” Read part of the police report.

The report with OB number 02/5/2/2020 indicated that the male officer had to shoot in the air to calm the commotion.

“In the course of action, Emmanuel Maiyo fired one round of ammo to cool the situation with his rifle. It was discovered that one Joyline Chemutai had gone to the said homestead claiming child upkeep from Hon Joshua Kutuny. The matter is under investigation.” Police said.

The vocal Cheragany legislator resides at Hardy, Karen in Nairobi’s leafy suburb.

