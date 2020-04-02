Home News Police transfers postponed until further notice over Covid-19
News

Police transfers postponed until further notice over Covid-19

By Erick Flavour
Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua

Transfer of police officers to various new stations has been put on hold until the ongoing practices to contain the infections and spread of Covid-19 bears fruits.

This now means that no police officer will be moved from his or her present work station to another.

In a letter dated 24 March, the Kenya Police Service Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua suspended the transfer of officers that were planned to be moved until further notice.

“This is not cancelation of the transfers, but a suspension pending the containment of the virus,” the letter read in part.

It added that a further signal would follow when the current situation improves and that the officers should stay at their current stations until advised otherwise.

As of today afternoon, the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country rose to 110 after the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed 29 more cases. Kagwe also confirmed two new death cases bringing the total number of deaths to three and one recovery case making a total of three who have completely recovered from the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Police in Busia County were forced camp in Marachi and Bulanda areas on Monday night to counter the rowdy youths who had remained adamant despite the government’s directive on dusk-to-dawn curfew.

After police had used teargas canisters to disperse the youths, some locals in Bulanda criticized the police for using excessive force to enforce the curfew and ensure that people stay indoors from 7 pm to 5 am.

Mary Achieng, who is a resident of Bulanda, said, “Police officers should act within the law and try to be humane enough, they should stop lobbying teargas canisters in our houses.”

As the numbers continue to increase, the good news is that some people are recovering, among them the Kilifi County Deputy Governor, who is reported to have tested negative of the virus.

