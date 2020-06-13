Politician counting Sh2.5M in losses after his herd of cows get poisoned

Emurua-Dikir Member of Parliament Johanna Ngeno woke up to total shock after his herd of 24 Holstein Friesian worth Sh2.5million dropped dead upon feeding on allegedly poisonous animal feeds.

The farm manager, Fredrick Mutahi, reported the incident that occurred on Saturday morning, stating that the cows had fed on an imported mineral product before they died.

According to Mutahi, few minutes after consuming the mineral salt, the Friesian animals started shivering, foaming in the mouth and running wild before dropping dead one after the other.

The farm manager, addressing journalists, said he had called a veterinary doctor who came and injected and injected the cows, but their effort to save the animals bore no fruit as all the cows died.

Luke Evans, another worker in the Olekisiara farm, seconded the manager’s words and noted that they bought the product from a supplier in Nakuru town and used it as directed.

Evans said the product supplier instructed that the ration for each cow is 200 grams per day mixed with other general animal feeds.

The worker said there is no doubt that the mineral salt caused the death of the cows.

According to the farm manager, the cows that didn’t consume the product were not affected.

The disappointed MP blamed the Kenya Bureau of Standards(KEBS), stating that they should ensure they block the importation of poisonous and contaminated animal feeds and other products to protect the public from harmful consumptions.

Ngeno said that it is very devastating for a farmer to lose even a single cow because of the carelessness of the responsible authorities calling on KEBS to tighten their checks on imported products.

The product had not passed the expiry date as the batch of the poisonous indicated an expiry date of January 28, 2022.

The product was reportedly imported from Ireland and is available at local animal feed stores across the country.