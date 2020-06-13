Home News Politician counting Sh2.5M in losses after his herd of cows get poisoned
News

Politician counting Sh2.5M in losses after his herd of cows get poisoned

By Stanley Kasee

Emurua-Dikir Member of Parliament Johanna Ngeno woke up to total shock after his herd of 24 Holstein Friesian worth Sh2.5million dropped dead upon feeding on allegedly poisonous animal feeds.

The farm manager, Fredrick Mutahi, reported the incident that occurred on Saturday morning, stating that the cows had fed on an imported mineral product before they died.

According to Mutahi, few minutes after consuming the mineral salt, the Friesian animals started shivering, foaming in the mouth and running wild before dropping dead one after the other.

The farm manager, addressing journalists, said he had called a veterinary doctor who came and injected and injected the cows, but their effort to save the animals bore no fruit as all the cows died.

Luke Evans, another worker in the Olekisiara farm, seconded the manager’s words and noted that they bought the product from a supplier in Nakuru town and used it as directed.

Evans said the product supplier instructed that the ration for each cow is 200 grams per day mixed with other general animal feeds.

The worker said there is no doubt that the mineral salt caused the death of the cows.

According to the farm manager, the cows that didn’t consume the product were not affected.

The disappointed MP blamed the  Kenya Bureau of Standards(KEBS), stating that they should ensure they block the importation of poisonous and contaminated animal feeds and other products to protect the public from harmful consumptions.

Ngeno said that it is very devastating for a farmer to lose even a single cow because of the carelessness of the responsible authorities calling on KEBS to tighten their checks on imported products.

The product had not passed the expiry date as the batch of the poisonous indicated an expiry date of January 28, 2022.

The product was reportedly imported from Ireland and is available at local animal feed stores across the country.

Related news

Africa news

COVID-19 escalating across Africa as deaths rise above 6,000

Chuoyo Protus -
The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has risen above 220,000 as infections rose exponentially across most countries. As of June 13th, 2020, the number...
Read more
Health

Universal wearing of face masks could crush second and third COVID-19 wave

Chuoyo Protus -
A new study has revealed that wearing of face masks by everyone could drastically reduce a second and even third wave of COVID-19. In the...
Read more
News

Isaac Mwaura named among 11 world superheroes by a global organization

Connie Mukenyi -
An organization in the Netherlands has awarded Isaac Mwaura alongside ten others as world superheroes.  Terre Des Homes organization has recognized and awarded the...
Read more
NewsTracy Nabwile -

Government awards the Raila family a lucrative tender

Its all smiles to the bank for the Raila family after the government awarded them a lucrative tender.  Their company got a bid from...
Read more
Africa newsChuoyo Protus -

Burundi bans secular music in public to mourn Nkurunzinza, family admitted...

To mourn Nkurunzinza, Burundi’s Council of Ministers has suspended playing of music in bars and social gathering. In the news press release, the Ministers banned...
Read more
Business newsStanley Kasee -

Kenyans to pay Sh300 more to refill cooking gas cylinders

Kenyans will, from July 1, be required to pay at least Sh300 more to refill cooking gas following the introduction of a 14 percent...
Read more
NewsAlfred Kiura -

Why Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered Kenyan flag to be flown at...

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the Kenyan flag and the flag of the East African Community to be flown at half-mast on Saturday 13...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,708FansLike
3,477FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Politician counting Sh2.5M in losses after his herd of cows get...

News Stanley Kasee -
Emurua-Dikir Member of Parliament Johanna Ngeno woke up to total shock after his herd of 24 Holstein Friesian worth Sh2.5million dropped dead upon feeding...
Read more

Burundi’s President-elect should be sworn in as soon as possible, court...

Africa news Edwin Ginni -
The Constitutional Court in Burundi has said that President-elect Evariste Ndaishimiye should be sworn in as soon as possible to fill the power vacuum...
Read more

COVID-19 escalating across Africa as deaths rise above 6,000

Africa news Chuoyo Protus -
The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has risen above 220,000 as infections rose exponentially across most countries. As of June 13th, 2020, the number...
Read more

Universal wearing of face masks could crush second and third COVID-19...

Health Chuoyo Protus -
A new study has revealed that wearing of face masks by everyone could drastically reduce a second and even third wave of COVID-19. In the...
Read more

Isaac Mwaura named among 11 world superheroes by a global organization

News Connie Mukenyi -
An organization in the Netherlands has awarded Isaac Mwaura alongside ten others as world superheroes.  Terre Des Homes organization has recognized and awarded the...
Read more

Tiktok queen Azziad Naisenya lands major TV deal

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Azziad Naisenya's star seems to be shining brighter as she landed herself a major TV gig. The Tiktok queen joined Maisha Magic East as...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke