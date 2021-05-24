Politician who had defected to UDA rejoins Jubilee less than 24 hrs later

Damaris Wambui Waiganjo, a former Jubilee aspirant for the Kiambaa parliamentary seat, rejoined the Jubilee party barely 24 hrs after she defected to the United Democratic Alliance(UDA).

The politician held a press briefing at the Elysian resort in Nairobi County. She explained that she had defected to UDA out of anger after losing the nominations phase to Karanja Kariri Njama.

“After some soul searching, advice from political mentors and supporters, I have decided to withdraw my yesternight’s remarks. I will remain in the Jubilee party and continue to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ideas,” Ms Waiganjo said.

Waiganjo said that she would support Jubilee in the upcoming Muguga and Kiambaa by-elections.

Politicians who support UDA alleged that there was malice in the press briefing. Some claimed that Jubilee intimidated her into withdrawing her remarks.

“Damaris, a Jubilee candidate who feels they rigged her out of nominations in Kiambaa, endorsed UDA. Today, here she is, recanting her statement flanked by Waweru (BBI) and Nyoro governor. She burst out crying before finishing her statement! Poor lady. She cites intimidation, “ Irungu Kang’ata, the Murang’a Senator, said.

Waiganjo had already gone to UDA offices to pledge allegiance to their candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku. UDA members had welcomed her with open arms.