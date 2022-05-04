Politicians seeking to be Raila’s deputy have 24 hours to apply

The panel tasked with identifying ODM leader Raila Odinga’s running mate has given those interested 24 hours to apply for the position.

The panel on Thursday asked the 26 Azimio political parties to forward the names to the team that will be chaired by former Kwanza MP Noah Wekesa.

“The Committee requests any constituent party members of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance that wishes to nominate any person for consideration as a candidate for the position of Deputy President of the coalition to submit the name of such person by close of business tomorrow, Thursday, April 5, 2022,” Wekesa said.

The Committee said they will only pick Raila’s deputy from parties forming the jumbo coalition.

“The Committee shall only consider candidates who are members of the constituent party members of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance,” added the former Kwanza lawmaker.

In what appears to be a climbdown on earlier requirements of subjecting the candidates through an interview, the Committee clarified that only candidates wishing to appear and make presentations before the seven-member panel will be allowed to do so.