Amos Wako’s claims he is Alliance High School alumni causes excitement in Senate

There was excitement and laughter in the Senate on Thursday, June 3, after Busia Senator Amos Wako told his colleagues that he was an Alliance High School Alumni.

The Senate was discussing matters of devolution and intergovernmental relations on the conferment of Nakuru Municipality to city status.

Elgeyo Mrakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen asked why Wako had to insist that he attended the prestigious school when giving his sentiments.

“Mr. Speaker, what is this with Alliance High School alumni? That he has to say when he was going to Alliance. Does Senator Amos Wako have to mention Alliance? Why cant he just say when he was coming to Nairobi or to High school,” Murkomen asked.

Wako wittingly corrected Murkomen, saying that the school was not just Alliance High school but ‘the’ Alliance High School, making other parliamentarians burst out in laughter.

“Of course, the were some late developers who never went to Alliance but developed very well later and given a chance, their children will go to Alliance,” Murkomen continued.

Wako’s bragging came just a few months after Justice David Majanja was trending on social media for pulling the same Alliance card.

Justice Majanja was conducting the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview on senior counsel Philip Murgor when he made the comment.

“I’m asking these questions because you were there and although history is documented, I was not there. I was in form Four in 1990,” Majanja noted before he remembered he had not indicated “at the Alliance High School.”

In a previous interview, the Alliance High school alumnus admitted that the school’s culture formed an essential part of students’ lives.

“Just like any school alumni create bonds as friends, often for life, we network even in professions and this becomes part of our identity,” he stated.