‘BBI is a dead horse’ Nandi Senator, Cherargei says

Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei has prophesied the death of the BBI, saying that it was a dead horse.

Speaking to Citizen Day Break with Trevor Ombija, the Senator said this was the end of the road for the BBI. Cherargei said this just a few days after a letter by Irungu Kang’ata leaked to the press.

In the letter, Murang’a Senator, Kang’ata warned the President that the BBI was unpopular in the Mt Kenya Region.

Letter causes conversation

The letter caused worry among allies of Raila and Kenyatta, with many dismissing Kang’ata. National Assembly Majority Leader, Amos Kimunya, dismissed Kang’ata as a young leader going with the trend.

But Cherargei, a close ally of DP Ruto, said that the BBI was on its deathbed with ODM panicking of being linked with Jubilee’s failures. He argued that the party’s recent move to delink itself from Jubilee was a bid to put itself favourably in public ahead of 2022.

More pressing matters

Cherargei further said that the President’s recent move away from the limelight was due to him attending more pressing matters. As for Raila, he was flogging ‘a dead horse’ with the BBI.

President Kenyatta took a ‘break’ in mid-December and will be returning in the coming days.

Cherargei added that ODM needed to take the blame along with Jubilee on the current failures of the administration.

Recently defected Nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura also backed Cherargei.

BBI push timing wrong

Mwaura said that the BBI push’s timing was wrong, with Kenyans hurting under slowed down economic activities. He called the document ‘textual and not contextual’. He further termed ODM as structured chaos, accusing them of being behind Jubilee’s fallout. Thus, Jubilee’s current troubles were down to ODM.

ODM and Jubilee are the two biggest proponents of the BBI. Despite ODM’s repeated assertions that they are not part of the government, they seem to enjoy the privileges of one.