BBI is not a political contest – Senators, Cherargei, Wamatangi state

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and his Kiambu companion, Kimani Wamatangi, have said that the BBI is not a political contest and no one has lost.

The two were speaking on the Citizen TV Day Break Show, where they addressed the senate’s recent passing of the BBI.

No loss for Ruto – Cherargei

Samson Cherargei, a close ally of the Deputy President, William Ruto, denied that the Deputy President had suffered a significant loss after the passage of the BBI.

“The Deputy President has never opposed nor supported the BBI,” Cherargei said, “It was not about the Deputy President. We have declined the invitations to create a ‘us vs them’ situation. There was no vote for yes or no to the DP. Our opponents want to take us into a pseudo-contest before the real contest.”

Cherargei said that the Deputy President wanted all Kenyans to be included onboard. However, he accused the BBI backers of trying to make the whole process a contest.

Sen. Samson Cherargei: DP Ruto was not being voted yes or no on the BBI. Looks like BBI promoters wanted to reduce BBI into a political contest. In Senate many were threatened to vote, BBI promoters are using blackmail & intimidation. The real contest is in 2022 #DayBreak pic.twitter.com/W9XjunEJ0R — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) May 13, 2021

Strong-arm tactics

Cherargei also brought back the claims that members of parliament were being intimidated into voting for the document.

“We know the strong-arm tactics the state machinery and BBI promoters are using to try and force this thing, including allegations of bribery to pass,” Cherargei said.

Cherargei spoke as three MPs, Moses Kuria, Ndindi Nyoro and Mohamed Ali, will appear before the National Assembly chambers over claims MPs were bribed to vote for BBI today.

MPs, senators voted right – Wamatangi

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi also stated that the BBI was not a political contest between Raila and Ruto.

“The outcome and process of BBI cannot be the silent answer to the country’s politics. One of the mistakes through the BBI process is translating it as a political contest between Raila, Ruto and Kenyatta. It has never been a contest,” Kimani said.

Wamatangi said that the BBI was a move to seek the majority’s opinion on issues facing the majority.

However, Wamatangi denied Cherargei’s claims of bribery and intimidation. Wamatangi said that MPs and Senators voted based on their understanding of the document.

Sen. Wamatangi: The outcome & process of BBI cannot be a silent answer to the politics in the country. One of the BBI process mistake is attempting to turn it into a political contest between Raila Odinga, Pres. Kenyatta & Ruto. The test is now for Kenyans to decide #DayBreak pic.twitter.com/4QODnbco7L — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) May 13, 2021