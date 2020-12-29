BBI rallies set to return with a bang in the New Year

Rallies to popularise the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will return over the new year, allies of Raila and the President have hinted.

The political confidants of President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga told The Star that there were already plans for aggressive countrywide campaigns for BBI.

Cross-country rallies

One of the confidants, Maina Kamanda, said that they were working on a tight program. That program would take them across the country to popularise the Bill. Kamanda told The Star that regional leaders would take the initiative to popularise BBI at grassroots for the next three months.

Gladys Wanga also confirmed that the BBI would be back on track, saying that they received positive feedback from the ground.

COVID stops reggae…momentarily

In October, the BBI campaigns had to stop as President Uhuru announced new measures to stem rising COVID cases. At that point, Kenya saw political rallies all across the country. This move led to a significant rise in COVID cases, leading to the President’s move to ban large gatherings.

However, COVID cases and the country’s positivity rate has been declining for the past two weeks. Indeed, yesterday, Kenya saw just 69 cases, the lowest the cases had dropped since the first wave. And it seems this drop has emboldened BBI proponents.

Christine Ambaka, Siaya Woman Representative, said that they intended to conclude the process before August 2021. She said the completion of the process would then guarantee reforms before the 2022 general elections.

The IEBC is currently working on signature verification, having received close to four million signatures from the BBI Secretariat. After verification, IEBC will then submit the BBI Constitution Amendment Bill to county assemblies. MCAs will have three months to approve the Bill and return it to Parliament for deliberation.

Money for BBI, not doctors?

But the BBI movement has come under criticism for rushing the process, taking attention away from COVID-19. Many are critical of the government’s move to give BBI signature verification money but is dragging its feet on meeting health workers’ demands.