Don’t drag us in your stupidity - MP Sudi goes after former senior presidential advisor.

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta’s senior advisor Nancy Gitau not to smear Deputy President William Ruto’s name.

The MP took to his social media pages to caution Nancy Gitau who was also former President Mwai Kibaki’s advisor that DP William Ruto’s allies know and are now getting used to her dirty tricks.

“I wish to address evil lady by the name Nancy Gitau that we are getting used to your dirty tricks….. Please don’t drag us to your stupidity,” read his statement in part.

Sudi claimed that Nancy who is still part of the head of state’s political strategy tried to use lawyer Paul Gicheru in her smear campaign against the Deputy President but the International Criminal Court released him on bond.

He added that after failing to trap the second in command, she has now resorted to sponsoring screaming headlines that have now become a cliché.

He pointed out that if there is someone who deserves to be behind bars, it should be her boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta but since the cases leveled against him are a thing of the past, they should not revisit.

Sudi noted that the DP has always been on the headlines more than a thousand times and nothing was going to change since he has always remained strong and focused.

This is not the first time the MP has claimed that Nancy Gicheru has been trying to bring DP William Ruto down.

In March last year, Sudi said that there are plans by William Ruto’s enemies to revive the International Criminal Court (ICC) case against him, to stop him from vying for the presidency in 2022.

In a long post on his Facebook page, he claimed Nancy Gitau and the Solicitor General with the help of their master were the architects of this evil scheme.

He explained that they began by sending three Police Officers to Eldoret Central Police Station to pick files recorded during post-election violence 2007/8.

He added that they also sent the former OCPD Eldoret (2007/8) Mr. Titus Karuri to the Hague with the motive still unknown.

Oscar Sudi went on to state that Lawyer Paul Gicheru who surrendered to the ICC five years after a warrant was issued by the international court was sent, and the mission was to have the case against William Ruto reopened.