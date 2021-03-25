DP Ruto admits he is ready to ditch Jubilee completely for UDA

Deputy President William Ruto has said that he could decide to ditch the ruling Jubilee party for the newly formed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party if those planning to kick him out persist on the plot.

The second in command while speaking in an interview with Radio Citizen on Thursday 25 March 2021 also hinted that he could use UDA as the party that will propel him to the State House during the 2022 general elections to replace President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“If it gets to a point where they do not want us to be there in Jubilee, then we must have a different plan. You cannot wait to hit a wall,” he said.

The DP pointed out that from now on if there is no agreement, his allies together with him will plan themselves with UDA.

He mentioned that they have built UDA in partnership with Jubilee and that means that they will not be starting afresh but going on with what they already have.

The veteran politician also hinted that he was ready and would open to working with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

William Ruto said that some people think that he has a problem with the former Prime Minister but he does not.

While insisting that he only has political differences with the ODM leader, he noted that there are some things that he agrees with him.

The DP said that Raila agreed on the need to form national parties, and he is facing similar issues as he is facing regional chieftains.

He pointed out that if anybody wants to partner with them to bring up the hustler, they have no problem as they will support them back and work together.

DP William Ruto is facing impeachment as the Jubilee second in command with a section of the party’s members accusing him of undermining the President and going against the party’s rules.

However, Tanga Tanga allies, legislators who side with the DP have dared them to try and ouster Ruto telling them that it will not be as easy as they think.

Ruto’s allies have argued that the DP has numbers with Garissa Township Member of Parliament Aden Duale daring those who want to ouster the second in command to take the motion to the House.