DP, Ruto mocks BBI’s 35 per cent county resource allocation

Deputy President, William Ruto, has made a mockery of BBI’s proposed 35 per cent county funds allocation.

Ruto was speaking at the burial ceremony of Regina Akumu in Funyula, Busia County. Regina Akumu had been a member of the Ruto allied ‘Friends of WSR-Asili women leader’ movement in Busia.

Ruto questioned how counties would get 35 per cent if they couldn’t get the current 15 per cent.

“If right now counties aren’t getting the whole 15 per cent as the constitution provides, is it going to be possible to implement 35 per cent?”

‘Address grey areas first’

He said that there was a need for BBI backers to address grey areas in the document before holding a referendum.

He also questioned why Kenyans had yet to get their copies of the document, several months after its launch.

“Kenyans want to read the document and understand how they will benefit from the BBI,” Ruto said.

The Hustler movement

The Deputy President also dismissed critics of his hustler movement. Ruto said that he would continue to champion for the interests of ‘lower-class citizens’. He called on those criticizing him for offering tangible evidence of their intent as he did with wheelbarrows and boda bodas.

Ruto was in the company of Soi MP, Caleb Kositany, Mumias East MP, Ben Washiali and former Teso South MP, Mary Emaase.

Ruto also hit out at politicians using him for rent-seeking, declaring that they were using him with their political leanings elsewhere.

President Kenyatta’s stand

Ruto spoke a day after President Kenyatta held a meeting with lawmakers and county representatives from Central Kenya. In the forum, the President sold the MCAs a dream if they passed the BBI. Among them was car loans once the BBI was through.

However, those allied to Ruto did not get a seat in the Friday meeting, which saw the President hit out at his deputy. Indeed, President Kenyatta has already declared that he does not owe Ruto any political debt.