Governor Mutua calls for unity over BBI as he faults High Court ruling

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has called on BBI proponents and opponents to put the country first regarding the BBI.

Speaking in a statement on Thursday, Mutua urged all players in the BBI to stop the ‘us vs them’ campaign and work for a better Kenya where fairness, justice and socio-economic prosperity was vital. And the time to do all this was now.

Procedural technicalities

However, Mutua was critical of the judge’s ruling, which declared the BBI null and void and unconstitutional. Mutua said that the judges had placed more importance on technicalities and not what the BBI was about.

“It is our overriding view that the judges put a lot more importance on procedural technicalities and academic semantics and ignored the other substantial issues that the BBI sought to cure in our society,” Mutua said in his statement.

Right to propose changes

Mutua said that the judges could have come to a different ruling had they placed their mind on the ‘progressive provisions in BBI’ and the country’s economic reality. Thus, he said, the public interest was better served with the BBI than without it.

He also stated that as citizens of the country, the President had the right to propose changes to the constitution.

“…Aren’t they all Kenyans with a sovereign right to propose constitutional changes to their governance charter? If other Kenyans do not want to, they will reject the changes in a referendum,” Mutua said.

Referendum push on hold

The BBI ruling last week meant that the chances of holding a referendum on the Bill diminished significantly. However, the attorney general has begun an appeal process.

The Constitution Amendment Bill had passed in the county and national assemblies days before the ruling. The MPs and Senators all unanimously voted for the Bill’s passage, which had left the next step as the referendum.

But all that is now on hold as the BBI proponents mull on their next step.