Governor Obado reveals details of secret ODM meeting

By Tracy Nabwile

Embattled Governor Okoth Obado has revealed details of secret ODM meeting ahead of MCAs tabling his impeachment motion.

Migori MCAs will table an impeachment motion today (23rd September) following ODM’s lost of confidence in the Migori Governor.

However, Obado assured his supporters that he would not go down without a fight. For this reason, he shared details of a secret meeting that members of ODM held to discuss his ouster.

The governor claimed that ODM would use police officers to intimidate MCAs into impeaching him. Additionally, he alleged that the officers would also interfere with voting inside the County Assembly.

He also claimed that Migori Senator Ochillo Ayacko met the MCAs in Kisii where a former magistrate drafted a 10-point impeachment motion. For this reason, the Senator was disloyal to ODM party.

“The senator met MCAs and fake party delegates to discuss my ouster. If they follow due process, the impeachment motion will be dead on arrival,” Obado said.

“Ayacko should keep off and respect the sovereignty of the county assembly,” he added while speaking at an interview.

Obado also claimed that the party had plans to eject county speaker Boaz Okoth if the impeachment motion stalled for a third time in a span of three weeks.

Senator’s defense

Senator Ochillo Ayacko defended himself from Governor Obado’s allegations. He noted that the Governor simply feared carrying his own cross.

ODM chairman, John Mbadi confirmed that they would proceed with the process of impeaching Governor Obadoregardless of his allegations.

“Yes, the motion is ready and it will be tabled maybe on Wednesday (September 23) or Thursday (September 24). As to the grounds of impeachment, the MCAs know better,” Mbadi said.

“We just gave a directive that he (Obado) be impeached because someone who has been barred from office is not fit to hold office because he has been charged with a criminal act,” he added.

