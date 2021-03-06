He was not elected alongside Uhuru, he was nominated – City lawyer claims DP Ruto can be impeached.

City lawyer Ndegwa Njiru has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto was not elected by Kenyans but was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta so he can be impeached.

Njiru argued in a tweet argued that it was time for the state to handle the second in command’s despotism by amending the law to make him subordinate to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The no-nonsense lawyer added that the Constitution should be amended for the impeachment to go through stating that the DP never even cast a vote for himself.

makaumutua @MutahiNgunyi @kipmurkomen @susankihika RUTO was never ELECTED as he claims but NOMINATED by PRESIDENT UHURU is it not the right time we handle the DP DESPOTISM by amending the law to make the DP SUBORDINATE to the PRESIDENT? RUTO never even cast a VOTE for himself — Ndegwa Njiru Adv. (@NjiruAdv) March 5, 2021

On Saturday, February 13 this year, Ndegwa also had claimed that time was ripe to ouster the Deputy President.

He maintained that in politics, it is always prudent to take those seemingly hard decisions.

“The 240 Jubilee MPs are by default giving latitude to Ruto to continue with his undertones of undermining Uhuru,” read part of his statement.

He said that the DP has been sabotaging the President and the government and it was only right for him to be impeached.

Deputy President William Ruto has for some time now been under pressure to resign or face an impeachment motion in Parliament.

Lugari Member of Parliament Ayub Savula together with his Amani National Congress (ANC) party had initially called for Ruto to do the right thing and resign or face the embarrassment of being impeached.

The MP reasoned that the second in command had been undermining the President as well as lying to Kenyans that he is poor yet he has millions in his bank accounts.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in an apparent reference to his estranged deputy also dared him to resign instead of attacking his own government.

The head of state noted that his deputy was double-speaking as he cannot be speaking of the failures of a government where he serves while at the same time outlining what he refers to as they have achieved as a government.

However, DP Ruto has maintained that he will not step down and he will instead continue supporting the President to roll out the Jubilee administration’s programs despite some of the work he is supposed to be doing as the DP being done by others.

Speaking in Isiolo County, Ruto said that he campaigned together with President Uhuru and formed the Jubilee government and he would never contradict him for the respect he has towards him.