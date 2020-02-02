Home News Politics I forgive you – Moses Kuria’s emotional message to Uhuru and Raila...
I forgive you – Moses Kuria’s emotional message to Uhuru and Raila after Kitui drama

By Edwin Ginni
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria seating on the ground after chaos marred the Kitui BBI rally
  • Kuria and other Jubilee legislators stormed into a BBI rally in Kitui on Saturday, February 1
  • The seemingly planned reception saw the lawmakers denied seats at the podium
  • Kuria was frogmarched out of the event by security officers and another group of people believed to be hired goons
  • Kuria has written a message to Uhuru and Raila saying he forgives them for they do not know what they are doing

Embattled Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has forgiven all those involved in a dramatic event where he was frogmarched out of the Kitui BBI rally.

Kuria and other Jubilee legislators stormed the meeting on Saturday, February 1 before meeting the unexpected.

Through a post on his Facebook page, Kuria penned a message thanking Kitui residents who stood by him when the event went sour at the Kitui stadium.

Kuria, who is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s area MP, further disclosed that he personally knows some of the goons as they have been attending Gor Mahia matches together.

“For those who yet again after Mombasa beat me up, I forgive you too. I know you all personally as we meet in Gor Mahia games,” Kuria said.

To governor Charity Ngilu, Kuria said the residents expressed they were missing their former governor Julius Malombe.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu shouting to Moses Kuria
Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu shouting at Moses Kuria during the Kitui BBI Rally

Kuria also passed a message to Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka saying the push for additional posts in the government will be vicious.

“For Kalonzo Musyoka my friend, open your eyes man. Raila has cheated you thrice and you are still singing praise and worship. And to all Kenyans, fasten your seat belt. The determination by some people to transition to Executive Prime Minister is going to be vicious,” said Kuria.

Kuria was in the company of Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.

The team, led by Kuria arrived minutes after the rally had started and were barred from accessing the main dais.

The event was brought to a standstill after a team of local leaders lead by Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka demanded that their colleagues must be granted the respect they deserve.

The confrontation prompted police officers to intervene and save Kuria from being drafted to the crowd.

