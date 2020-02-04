Home News Politics I will not miss Mzee Moi – Koigi Wamwere
I will not miss Mzee Moi – Koigi Wamwere

By Edwin Ginni
Veteran politician Koigi Wamwere has said he will not miss Mzee Moi after he is gone
  • Mr Wamwere said Moi was worse than Mzee Kenyatta
  • He remembered his memorable moment with Moi at Statehouse
  • I do not want us to meet in the same place in heaven – Wamwere

Politician and activist Koigi Wamwere said he wasn’t bitter with former President Moi for detaining him for nine years but would wish to forget about him fast.

I do not want us to meet in the same place in heaven,” said Mr Wamwere while addressing journalists in Nakuru on Tuesday.

Mr Wamwere added he regrets Moi passed without owning his deeds for the time he held power. He said Moi ought to have asked for forgiveness for the many acts of inhumanity he did during his 24 year office period.

“He has passed on before fulfilling an important task of telling the nation he is sorry for all he did during his period in power,” said Mr Wamwere.

He said Moi is supposed to have asked for forgiveness from all those he wronged. He recounts shaving his dreadlocks –  after KANU’s fall, which he had vowed to keep in defiance to the KANU government and its erroneous policies.

“When I shaved the dreadlocks, it was a great moment for me,” said Wamwere.

After being asked if Moi’s death hit him by shock, he said there was nothing shocking since Moi died at 95 and should thank his maker for keeping him that long.

Asked if he will miss anything from Mzee Moi, he said he will miss nothing.

Wamwere, who is in his late 60’s further questioned Moi’s generosity as perceived by many, saying the money he was giving was money for the state and not his.

“People say he was generous but the money he was giving was State Money,” he said.

Comparing Moi to Mzee Kenyatta, Wamwere said Mr Kenyatta was by far better than Moi and he denied Moi marks after he detained him for nine years.

He detained me for nine years, it is difficult to give him high marks,” he said.

He said that Moi handing over power could not count as he did not apologize to those he mishandled during his regime.

