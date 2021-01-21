IEBC publishes list of verified BBI signatures, asks Kenyans to verify

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has published a list of all the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signatures that they have verified so far. The Commission has asked all Kenyans to confirm whether the information is correct.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has urged all Kenyans to scrutinize the document. Additionally, he wants those whose names appear on the published document to confirm whether they signed willingly or someone took their signatures without their consent.

The IEBC chairman also notified the public that those who had complaints related to the signatures should report to the Commission.

“Anyone whose name appears as a supporter without their consent can report to the Commission. Do this by writing to the AG Commission Secretary/ CEO indicating their objections,” a notice from IEBC reads in part.

The Commission also stated that complaints should contain the name, telephone number, and ID number of the complainant. Additionally, the complainant has to scan the letter of complaint and send it to [email protected] Alternatively, complainants can drop the letters at IEBC offices on the 7th floor of Anniversary Towers.

The deadline for filing all complaints is 25th January 2021.

Uhuru and Raila’s names missing from the published names

Kenyans were quick to notice that President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga were not on the list.

Joyce Ekuam, the IEBC Director of Voter Education and Communication, told the media that some names are not on the list because they had not completed the process.

“The process is not yet complete…it is just interim. We are still finalizing it at the Bomas of Kenya,” Ms. Ekuam said.

The document that IEBC published also has several errors. Some names appear twice, and others appear three times.

Ms. Ekuam reiterated that the document is just a draft since they have not completed the process.