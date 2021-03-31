Isaac Mwaura gets temporary relief as court halts expulsion

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura can breathe a sigh of relief after a court on Tuesday barred the Jubilee Party from expelling him.

In the High Court ruling, Justice Hedwig Ong’udi gave a temporary suspension of the Jubilee Party’s disciplinary committee’s decision to expel Mwaura.

A stay of execution

“There shall be a stay of execution until the hearing of the application,” Justice Ong’udi had ruled. She said that she had considered Mwaura’s application and had found the matters it raised as ‘urgent.’

In the ruling, the court asked Isaac Mwaura to serve the Jubilee Party and the Registrar of Political Parties with the suit as soon as possible. The hearing of the case will take place on April 15.

Name struck from Jubilee list

Isaac Mwaura’s woes had deepened when the Registrar of Political Parties Head, Anne Nderitu, struck his name from the Jubilee list on Monday.

The RPP said that it had based its decision on the Jubilee Disciplinary Committee report dated February 6. They also based it on the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal ruling, which took place on March 26.

The Registrar had now been waiting for the National Executive Committee to adopt the same. That move would have sealed Mwaura’s fate.

‘Hustler Nation’ comments

Isaac Mwaura was part of six nominated senators that Jubilee had settled to expelling. Others included Millicent Omanga, Christine Gona, Victor Prengei, Mary Seneta, Falhada Dekow Iman, and Naomi Jillo Waqo.

Mwaura had, early in the year, aligned himself with the Deputy President, who has fallen out with Jubilee Party’s top heads. Mwaura had said that Raila and President Kenyatta’s families had led for so long. Thus, it was a time for a change.

He stated that the Deputy President, William Ruto, was the man to ‘liberate us from those yokes.’ Mwaura then officially said that he had joined the ‘Hustler Nation.’ Those utterances did not go down well with Jubilee’s top heads.