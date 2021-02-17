Joho pledges sh 300 b for youths, women as he starts campaigns

Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has pledged Ksh 300 billion for the youths and women as he kickstarted his Presidential campaigns.

Joho on Tuesday launched his Presidential bid after paying his nomination fee to ODM for the Presidential flagbearer slot.

Money for small enterprises

Speaking later on Tuesday at Frere Town, Nyali, Joho said that he would put aside Ksh 300 b for the youths and women if elected in next year’s elections. He dismissed DP Ruto’s pledge of Ksh 29 billion to support small-scale businesses. Joho said the money would not make any difference.

“Ruto pledged to allocate Ksh 29 billion for small businesses. That is peanuts compared to the national budget. I pledge to allocate Ksh 300 billion to youths and women to uplift their businesses and grow the economy.” Joho said.

Hustler movement

Joho also took a swipe at Ruto’s Hustler movement, which sees the DP hand out wheelbarrows to ‘hustlers’ for their work. Joho said that Ruto had had a chance to help youths monetize their talents but chose instead to give them wheelbarrows.

“Elected leaders are those who respond to the people’s needs,” Joho said.

The Mombasa Governor was in Frere Town to distribute Ksh 60 million bursary funds to Nyali and Kisauni Counties. It was part of Ksh 150 million that Joho had distributed to 18,200 students. The students were from high schools, colleges, universities, driving schools, and special needs students.

Our investment in Quality Education today witnessed another milestone as we wrapped up the first phase of the Mombasa County Elimu Bursary Fund to over 8,000 students from Kisauni and Nyali Sub-counties to the tune of KES 62,258,000.00 1/2 pic.twitter.com/N5RVC38WrL — Governor Hassan Joho (@HassanAliJoho) February 16, 2021

Coast unity

Joho’s Presidential bid got an endorsement from Kisauni MP, Ali Mbogo. Mbogo called on all coastal residents from all ethnic backgrounds to unite ahead of 2022.

“Unity at the Coast region will enable us to earn respect and recognition nationally, and I am ready to take a bullet to ensure Coast unity happens,” Mbogo said.

However, the Mombasa Governor has repeatedly come under criticism in Mombasa for failing to sort out the city. Water and garbage issues have been persistent concerns for Mombasa residents.