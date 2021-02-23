Just retire from politics for the country to move forward – County Speaker tells Raila Odinga.

Uasin Gishu County Speaker David Kiplagat has claimed that for the country to move forward Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga should retire from politics.

The County Speaker explained that a dark cloud of dishonesty has the country’s politics and it cannot be solved if the politics keep taking the direction of tribal coalitions.

“There is a lot of dishonesty in Kenyan politics. It cannot be solved if we keep going in the direction of tribal coalitions. For the sake of moving this country forward Raila Odinga should retire,” he said.

This is not the first time a government official has called on the former Prime Minister to hand his gloves.

In October last year, Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria said that the ODM leader is too old to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2022 general elections and should retire from politics.

The MP said that the country’s first President Uhuru Kenyatta left the position to a younger person which was the late former President Daniel Moi who in turn also gave the mantle to the former head of state Mwai Kibaki and when his time came he passed the button to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He added that Raila Odinga should do the calculations and see that he was getting old.

Kuria advised Raila who has lost the presidential race a record four times that if he wants his legacy intact, he should not campaign for the seat again as he had done enough for the country.

However, earlier on Tuesday 23 February 2021, Kuria claimed that the ODM leader will work hand in hand with Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 general elections.

He said that the duos’ partnership will shock many people as there will be a few politicians who will be left in the cold as the move will be Raila’s last bullet.

Raila’s party has in the past few days been engaged in a blame game with the former National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principals (Moses Wetangula, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Musalia Mudavadi.

This was after Raila said that he will not be endorsing any of his former NASA members in the coming general elections as they did not deserve his support since they left him in his hour of need.

Raila said that he was focusing on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill which has already been passed by County Assemblies.