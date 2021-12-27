Karua faults IEBC for failing to engage stakeholders ahead of 2022 elections

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua has faulted the electoral body for failing to convene a stakeholder meeting to discuss the forthcoming general elections.

Karua regretted that despite the elections being only months away, IEBC is yet to convene a meeting to discuss the challenges and witnessed in the previous polls and seek ways of resolving them.

She said that the commission is mandated by law to make public all its plans to ensure the polls are free, fair, verifiable, and accountable.

Narc leader was addressing the journalists on Monday at the party headquarters in Nairobi.

“We want to ask Chebukati, how will you ensure that the elections are free, fair, verifiable, and accountable? “Karua posed.

Such a convention, she added, would avoid a repeat of the 2017 situation where the Supreme Court annulled the presidential election due to failure by the commission to provide crucial data to authenticate the election results.

Karua addressed journalists at the Narc Kenya headquarters in Nairobi where she received politicians who joined the party.

Karua’s remarks come a month after the Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC) criticised Chebukati for failing to involve them in critical decisions that the commission is making ahead of the 2022 general elections.

The parties accused Chebukati of being reluctant in engaging them as a way of preparing for a credible and fair election.

“We are sending our message to our chairman Wafula Chebukati not to poison the political environment by issuing statements before consulting with the stakeholders because it will unfortunate to get an apology from them and yet they had put us on the newspapers that we have not complied to the regulations,” PPLC Chairperson Evans Misati said.