Kenya Elections 2022: Misinformation circulating online

President Uhuru Kenyatta is standing down after two terms of office.

One of those hoping to replace him is his deputy, William Ruto.

A video has emerged, purporting to show the former US President, Barack Obama, announcing his support for Ruto.

The video has however been manipulated and has nothing to do with Kenya’s election – Obama has not endorsed any candidate.

The widely-shared video has been doctored to show Obama unveiling a large image of his chosen candidate, with fake banners across the screen suggesting it is from a BBC News story, and was originally posted on a TikTok account.

The text has a grammatical error, the type faces are wrong and the colours of the banners don’t match.

The genuine video, used as the basis for the fake, was filmed at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington in 2018, where Mr Obama was unveiling a portrait of himself.