Kericho Governor nominates Deputy Governor few days after Kikwai’s death

Kericho County Governor Paul Chepkwony, on Thursday, March 25, nominated Lily Chepngetich Ngok, who is the County Executive Committee Member for Education Sports, Culture and Social Service, as his Deputy a few days after the death of Susan Kikwai.

In a letter sent to the County Assembly Speaker, Dominic Rono, the county boss stated that he had taken into account that the late Kikwai hailed from Kipkelion East Sub County.

The Governor added that the nomination addresses continuity in the distribution of elective seats and gender balance.

“I confirm that the nominee meets all the requirements for nomination to the post and has all the qualifications, leadership qualities and competencies necessary for such a demanding docket,” he said.

The Senate introduced a law compelling County Heads to nominate their deputies within 14 days after the seat becomes vacant.

The law was prompted by the case of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who took more than two years before filing a vacant Deputy Governor’s seat.

The nomination came two days after the late Susan Kikwai was buried in Kipkelion East, Kericho County.

Kikwai passed on Saturday, March 20, after battling Covid-19 in hospital for two weeks.

She was buried 72 hours after her death, in accordance with the Government protocols as regards Covid-19 victims.

A family member stated that the deceased was discharged from Siloam Hospital on Thursday but on Friday night, she was rushed back to the hospital after her condition deteriorated, where she finally rested on Saturday at around 9:30 am.

Several leaders sent their message of condolences to the fallen colleague’s family, the Governor and residents of Kericho County.

President Uhuru Kenyatta eulogised the departed County leader as a devoted civil servant who was deeply committed to the progress and wellbeing of the Kericho community in particular and all Kenyans in general.