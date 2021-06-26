Kiunjuri castigates President Kenyatta over 2022 election

Mwangi Kiunjuri, former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, has warned the Head of State against extending his presidential term.

Speaking during a church service, the Service Party leader said the Constitutions allows governors and the president to serve for a two five year term.

Kiunjuri stated that together with his close associates, they would soon move to court to get a resolution on whether a delay in BBI would extend the 2022 general elections.

“You must leave office for the next president come August 2022. The Constitution is clear and therefore, we won’t allow you to extend your stay in office,” said Kiunjuri.

Kiunjuri further alleged the government had shifted its priority and concentrated on lesser issues such as the BBI and building the expressway.

He added contractors, civil servants, and suppliers needed to receive their payments in a timely fashion. The former CS said the government was taking loans and concentrating on construction, yet people have no food.

However, President Kenyatta, who was visiting the Coast region to inspect ongoing projects, told off critics castigating state projects.

The Head of State was exhibiting the Kenya Marine Fisheries Socio-Economic Development Project.

Synonymously, COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli declared should the BBI delay, the general elections would delay for another year.