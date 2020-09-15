Home News Kiunjuri hints at being Ruto's runnning mate in 2022
Kiunjuri hints at being Ruto’s runnning mate in 2022

By Chuoyo Protus
Kiunjuri and Ruto
Kiunjuri says he's ready to the Ruto's 2022 running mate. Photo - courtesy

Former Agriculture CS and now The Service Party (TSP) leader, Mwangi Kiunjuri has stated that he could be DP Ruto’s running mate in 2022.

In an interview with Inooro FM, Kiujuri said that he had never made any pronouncements about being the DPs running mate. However, he would still be okay will it if it comes.

“There have been rumours that I will contest as DP Ruto’s running mate in the coming elections. I have never pronounced it but if I happen to be blessed to become one, nothing and nobody can be against the will of God,” he said.

Busy early year for Kiunjuri

Kiunjuri lost his job as Agriculture CS early this year after the Ministry was rocked by several damning maize scandals. Kiunjuri, a political ally of the DP, blamed his political leaning for his sacking.

The former CS rested the blame of his sacking on the President. He said that Uhuru kicked him out despite his unwavering support for the Jubilee party in 2017.

Kiunjuri, who had been gunning for Laikipia governorship in 2017, then withdrew to support Jubilee’s preferred candidate, Joshua Irungu. Irungu was then gunning for re-election. Irungu would lose out to an independent candidate, Ndiritu Muriithi. Murithi had failed to clinch the Jubilee ticket.

The Service Party politics

A few months later, he launched The Service Party, which he claimed would be his vehicle in the 2022 General Elections.

However, Kiunjuri had also recently stated his support for the President. He stated that the party supported Uhuru as he entered the final two years of his second term.

“TSP aims at bringing the people of the Mt Kenya region together and by doing so, we have not wronged anyone. I will continue supporting and respecting the President in the remaining two years.”

Political realignments and restructuring have been the order for much of the past two years. Since the handshake between Raila and Uhuru, there has been a shift in political leanings.

