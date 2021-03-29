Minority in the Senate have confidence in Mutula Kilonzo Junior- Orengo

Siaya County Senator and the Senate Minority Leader James Orengo dismissed reports of a hatched scheme to ousted Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonza Junior as the Senate’s Chief Minority Whip.

Media reports were doing rounds online of an alleged plot to remove the Senator from the position of which Orengo described as malicious and fallacious.

“This is a fallacious and malicious claim. The Minority in the Senate have full confidence in the leadership of Senator Mutula Kilonzo junior as Chief Minority Whip,” Orengo said regarding the media reports.

The reports implied that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is plotting to crack the whip on National Super Alliance (NASA) members who broke away from the coalition.

Mutula, a close ally to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, is the Wiper Party vice-chair, which recently showed allegiance to a new political formation.

The One Kenya Alliance brings together Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kanu leader Gideon Moi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula.

Kakamega County Senator Cleophus Malala was recently removed from his position as Senate Deputy Minority Leader after going against ODM in the Matungu by-election where the ANC candidate won.

The four principals decried the current state of the country, arguing that Kenyans had been exposed to a toxic nature.

“Today, we mark the start of a journey with a clear tenacity to unite this nation through a transformative objective that seeks to create equal opportunities for all Kenyans,” Wetangula said during a press briefing.

The four leaders have in the past expressed dissatisfaction over ODM party leader Raila Odinga who declined to rally behind one of them for the top seat in the coming 2022 general elections.

They stated that they had supported Raila over the years, and it was now his turn to support one of them for the presidency.

However, the ODM leader faulted them for not supporting him during his swearing-in as the People’s President in 2018.