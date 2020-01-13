Moses Kuria attributes arrests to his support for DP Ruto

Kuria has said he is ready to be jailed if supporting DP Ruto is a crime

The Gatundu South MP said he is on radar by DP Ruto’s political enemies

I will stick by him whether he wins 2022 or not – Kuria

Embattled Moses Kuria, the Gatundu South MP now attributes his arrest to his support for DP Ruto. Kuria said his troubles steered after being seen hanging around with the second in command in a couple of meetings.

The embattled parliamentarian said his support for Ruto is unshakable despite the arrests. Kuria said this during an event in Soy Constituency on Sunday, 11 January.

“If my mistake was being a supporter of the deputy president ( William Ruto) then they would rather come and take me permanently because I am not leaving his side,” Kuria said.

Kuria further assured of his support for DP Ruto whether or not he wins the 2022 presidential race.

Kuria was arrested for allegedly physically assaulting a woman, Joyce Wanja at the RMS premises.