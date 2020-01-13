Home News Politics Moses Kuria attributes arrests to his support for DP Ruto
NewsPolitics

Moses Kuria attributes arrests to his support for DP Ruto

By Edwin Ginni
Moses Kuria has linked his recent arrest to his support for DP Ruto
  • Kuria has said he is ready to be jailed if supporting DP Ruto is a crime
  • The Gatundu South MP said he is on radar by DP Ruto’s political enemies
  • I will stick by him whether he wins 2022 or not – Kuria

Embattled Moses Kuria, the Gatundu South MP now attributes his arrest to his support for DP Ruto. Kuria said his troubles steered after being seen hanging around with the second in command in a couple of meetings.

DP Ruto and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria in a past function. Kuria vowed neer to leave Ruto’s side

The embattled parliamentarian said his support for Ruto is unshakable despite the arrests. Kuria said this during an event in Soy Constituency on Sunday, 11 January.

“If my mistake was being a supporter of the deputy president ( William Ruto) then they would rather come and take me permanently because I am not leaving his side,” Kuria said.

Kuria further assured of his support for DP Ruto whether or not he wins the 2022 presidential race.

Kuria was arrested for allegedly physically assaulting a woman, Joyce Wanja at the RMS premises.

Previous articleYoungsters display and maturity excites Mathare United’s boss

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

I was threatened by Kilimani OCPD – Moses Kuria tells court

Edwin Ginni -
Kuria wants Kilimani OCPD questioned for his code of conduct and that of his officers Kuria’s lawyers claimed they had been assaulted at...
Read more
Politics

Moses Kuria claim Raila is a witch, has bewitched President Uhuru

Edwin Ginni -
Kuria says after Raila started collaborating with Jubilee the government started acting above the law The Gatundu South MP claims Raila is using...
Read more
Politics

Impeached Kiambu Governor’s case hits deadline

Richard M Adrian -
The senate could have violated the law following its impeachment of Governor Waititu on December 19 2019. Considering the provisions of the County Government Act...
Read more
13,624FansLike
3,288FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Moses Kuria attributes arrests to his support for DP Ruto

Politics Edwin Ginni -
Kuria has said he is ready to be jailed if supporting DP Ruto is a crime The Gatundu South MP said he is...
Read more

Youngsters display and maturity excites Mathare United’s boss

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Mathare United head coach Salim Ali has hailed his players maturity following a 2-1 win over Kariobangi Sharks in a Kenya Premier League match...
Read more

Concern as road accidents increase

News Connie Mukenyi -
Road accidents have been on the increase in Kenya recently. In the last five days, 70 people have been reported to have lost their...
Read more

Bandari insist Mwalala has not been sacked

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Football Kenya Federation Shield Holders Bandari FC have revealed that they have not sacked head coach Bernard Mwalala. According to a statement by Bandari chairman...
Read more

Why that pimple problem still exists.

Health Connie Mukenyi -
Despite everything you have done, that pimple problem still persists. Relax. Pimples are a result of clogged oil glands on your skin. Although pimples are...
Read more

“…Stop Trading With our Girls…” says Governor Njuki as He Pleads for Standardization of Bride Prices

County News affaxerd -
Muthomi Njuki, the Thara-Nithi governor has urged elders of the Njuri Ncheke to standardised bride prices. Speaking during an event in Chuka town, the...
Read more

Shock as Muslim Imam weds fellow man!

Lifestyle Connie Mukenyi -
Kyampisi Masjid Noor mosque in Kayunga is on the limelight after their Imam wedded a fellow man. Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, got married to his...
Read more

Tanasha Donna features Mbosso in new love song off her EP

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyan singer and radio presenter Tanasha Donna has teamed up with WCB artist Mbosso to release her first song dubbed Le Vie in her...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke