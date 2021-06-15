Moses Kuria claims presidency is vacant, asks Ruto to take over till 2022

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Tuesday, said that Deputy President William Ruto should take over the Presidency until 2022, claiming that incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta has officially joined the Opposition.

Taking to social media, the vocal MP pointed out on recent reports of Uhuru in the Ukambani region, where he vowed to back one candidate from the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition.

Kuria said that the President abandoned his responsibilities as the Head of State and the Jubilee party leader to become an activist for the NASA coalition.

“Uhuru has abandoned the government to join the Opposition. Since there cannot be a vacancy, we call on Ruto to take over as President, Uhuru to join the Opposition. For the remaining time until 2022, Ruto should continue with the Jubilee government agenda according to the law,” Kuria said.

Kuria pointed to the time in 2007 when Uhuru left the opposition seat vacant in order to join the government-hinting that the President had opted to repeat the same by aligning himself with the Opposition.

“In 2007, President Kenyatta made history when he abandoned the Office of the Leader of Official Opposition to back the government. He has repeated it again, this time leaving the Presidency to become a NASA activist,” he claimed.

Kuria further poked holes in the 2018 handshake agreement between Uhuru and ODM party leader Raila Odinga which later resulted in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“When President Kenyatta and Raila made the handshake agreement in 2018, Raila called ODM party members to explain to them what the agreement was about.

“On the other hand, Uhuru has never called Jubilee members to explain the reason for the handshake as well as the BBI agenda,” he claimed.

He also claimed that the Mt. Kenya region has been forsaken by its leaders and should now seek other options during such unpredictable political times.