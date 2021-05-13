Moses Kuria reveals he took Sh100k bribe, says he can refund

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has revealed that he received Sh100,000 and said he was willing to refund it given a chance.

Speaking during an interview on the BBC, the controversial MP claimed that he, together with other MPs, received a bribe in order to eject Garissa Township MP Aden Duale from the Majority leader position.

After his removal from the influential position, Duale was replaced by his Kipipiri counterpart Amos Kimunya in what was viewed as the Jubilee party removing leaders allied to DP Ruto from the powerful posts.

“When the new Majority Leader was appointed since they were not elected, we went to the Majority Leader’s office and received a Sh100,000 gift,” Kuria disclosed.

He added that it was very normal for MPs to have their palms greased in order to push the government’s agenda in Parliament.

The vocal MP claimed that the lawmakers were bribed to pass a 2020 Constitutional Amendment Bill (BBI).

Responding to his colleague’s claims, Elgeyo Marakwet MP Kipchumba Murkomen seconded Kuria, arguing that bribery was a usual practice in the halls of the House.

“Why is Kuria being asked to substantiate the obvious? The art of acting ignorant is the most perfected form of hypocrisy in this country,” he said.

Kuria told the international media house that he was willing to refund the money if given a chance, saying he didn’t know the source of the funds.

“I’m not certain that the money belonged to Kenyan taxpayers, but I’ll be refunding the most recent that I can recall to the office of the Majority Leader,” he challenged.

Kuria further claimed that none of his colleagues could come out to admit to any wrongdoing for fear of reprisal.

“These things don’t take place on camera, and I don’t expect them to admit it, but they do happen in the office of the Majority Leader,” he added.