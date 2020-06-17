MP accuses Eugene Wamalwa of distributing little relief food in the Western region

On Saturday, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa flew in a helicopter to distribute relief food to residents in some parts of the Western region.

Eugene Wamalwa first met with Luhya elders. They endorsed him and Wycliff Oparanya as the Luhya spokespersons. Later on, he went to Webuye and Bumula to distribute relief food to the residents.

Didymus Barasa, the Kimilili Member of Parliament, accused Eugene Wamalwa of politicking the donations. He claimed that the CS flew in a helicopter, yet he only distributed ten bags of rice.

“Wamalwa is taking the Luhya nation for a ride. How do you hire a helicopter to come and distribute ten bags of rice donated by the government?” Mr. Barasa questioned.

The MP claimed that the donation exercise was theatrics. He also said that it was pointless. Mr. Barasa noted that most people who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic did not benefit from the donation.

Additionally, the Kimilili MP claimed that Eugene Wamalwa was using government resources to conduct politics. Mr. Barasa said that Mr. Wamalwa and his colleagues flaunted the Covid-19 rules in place.

“Wamalwa and the four governors are roaming the region in the name of sensitizing residents about development issues. This is serious because they are holding public meetings which endanger the lives of our people,” Barasa said.

Eugene Wamalwa responds

Mr. Eugune Wamalwa refuted all the claims that Mr. Barasa made. He spoke to a local media station and said that his visit to the Western region was official. Wamalwa also said that he would not engage in cheap politics.

“I will not want to engage in cheap politics. I have been dispensing my duties as Devolution cabinet secretary and would expect every leader to behave such,” Wamalwa said.

Eugene Wamalwa also pointed out that during his meeting, everyone observed the rules of social distancing.

“I will ignore these non-issues and continue serving people in the entire country,” Mr. Wamalwa concluded.