MPs rubbish Infotrak survey, Infotrak snipes back

By Chuoyo Protus
MPS have rubbished the recent survey by Infotrak, forcing the company to come out and defend itself.

In their sittings on Monday, the MPs accused the firm of trying to use unfavourable rankings to extort money from some of them.

However, Infotrak CEO, Angela Ambitho, has come out to dismiss the claims.

Favourable ranking at ‘a small fee’

Bondo MP, Gideon Ochanda, told The Star that people purporting to be from  Infotrak called him. He said they wanted to negotiate the positioning, for a small fee, which he turned down.

Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, also rubbished the agency’s polls, saying that the pollster was probably running broke. Millie Odhiambo did not hold back on the floor of the house on Monday. She stated that she would deal with them if they dared her.

“Infotrak by Ambitho must be desperately broke to revert to the kind of polling. Stop clan politics couched as opinions.” Millie said.

Asked to pay Ksh. 75,000

Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, meanwhile, alleged that people from Infotrak asked him to pay Ksh 75,000. This he said, would earn him a Top 20 ranking in the survey.

However, Ambitho said that the cash was not bribery. She said that the Ksh 75,000 an MP would pay was for the detailed data on the survey.

MPs flip the script

“For those MPs who were interested in a detailed report, they had to pay some money to get their reports analysed because that is what we do.” Ambitho told The Star, “A simple analysis of the current information by different demographics would range from sh 50,000 to Ksh 75,000.”

Ambitho said that they could not change the data as they did not have the power to do so. In fact, she countered the accusations. She said that some MPs had made several visits to their offices in a bid to manipulate the data.

