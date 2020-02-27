MT Kenya Counties working to have one voice during BBI Rally

Mt Kenya Region Counties have united to come up with a Memorandum which will be presented during the Building Bridges Initiative rally scheduled for Saturday 29 February at Kinoru Stadium.

On Wednesday, leaders from Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Embu counties converged at Kirubia Stadium in Tharaka Nithi County. Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, Embu Governor Martin Wambora and Meru’s Kiraitu Murungi were all present.

The aim of the meeting was prepare for the BBI conference scheduled for KEMU on Friday and the rally set for Saturday. According to Meru governor Kiraitu, the three counties brought on table resolutions discussed in meetings held earlier and all the Mt Kenya region counties will meet on Friday to consolidate the resolutions in one document before it is presented to Raila Odinga. He says the move is to ensure they speak in one voice.

“We heard resolutions from the three counties, drafted during earlier meetings, that will be consolidated into one. On Friday leaders from all the 11 counties from Mt Kenya region will meet at KeMU in order to harmonize our memoranda from the Mt Kenya East and West regions,” he said.

“We are doing all these so that we can come up with one memorandum to be presented on Saturday during the BBI mega really at Kinoru Stadium. We will speak with one voice as the Mt Kenya region people, The main focus on Saturday will be the memorandum and we don’t want sideshows. I, therefore, call upon our people to turn up in large numbers so that their views can be counted in the final BBI report document.” he added.

The Central Region Economic Bloc leaders met Odinga at his Capitol Hill Square offices on Tuesday where they discussed the upcoming BBI mega rally.