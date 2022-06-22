Murathe: We’ve asked Raila Odinga to legalise bhang if he wins the elections

Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Jubilee Party Vice-chairperson David Murathe wants Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance candidate Raila Odinga to legalise bhang for medicinal purposes should he win the August 9 General Election.

Speaking during an interview on NTV on Wednesday, Murathe said he likes the ideology of Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah, who is promoting the legalisation of the herb for produce and sale purposes.

“I like what he [Wajackoyah] is saying, about weed. I saw a documentary about weed in South Africa but it is not the normal one…this is medicinal. Weed is making money,” Murathe said.

He added; “We are asking our candidate to consider [bhang] in the next dispensation for medicinal purposes because the numbers Wajackoya is saying are making sense.”

Asked whether Wajackoya’s rising popularity was worrying the Azimio la Umoja outfit, Murathe said it is not, alleging that their competitors have been thrown into panic mode.

“Wajackoya is not hurting our corner. If he is to change any dynamic, it is the Deputy President’s corner that should be worried because they are appealing to people who are not interrogating some of these things seriously,” the Jubilee vice chairperson said.

His sentiments reiterated those of Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu who opined that Kenya Kwanza’s presidential candidate William Ruto’s voter basket was dwindling following the emergence of Wajackoya.

“It’s not so much the Azimio surge and consolidation of key bases. It’s also the rapid momentum with which Kenya Kwanza are ceding ground they previously comfortably occupied like Mt Kenya. “Even Wajackoya is now threatening their assumed key demographic of 18-30 and partakers of marijuana,” she tweeted.

An opinion poll conducted by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) put Azimio’s Raila Odinga in the lead in Nairobi County with a 50 per cent vote followed by UDA presidential candidate William Ruto with 25 per cent. Wajackoyah came third with 7 per cent support.