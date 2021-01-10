Murkomen advises Uhuru after funeral outburst

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen had advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to retract remarks he made during the burial of ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi’s mother, Hannah Mudavadi.

The Head of State had insinuated that Kenyans are tired of being ruled by two communities since independence and would want a leader from a different tribe come 2022.

Speaking in a church service at House of Hope Church, Kayole, on Sunday, January 10, 2021, Senator Murkomen noted that Uhuru’s comments could harm the country and asked him to withdraw the statement in his next State of the Nation address.

“The President is a symbol of national unity and should promote the unity of this nation,” Murkomen stated.

Murkomen added that his only request to the President was to restate the country’s right position where they will organize themselves, not based on tribe, religion, or sectarianism but as a united country.

Senator Murkomen further affirmed that a section of close allies to the President is wrongly advising him on pertinent issues concerning the nation.

At the same event, Deputy President William Ruto echoed Murkomen’s remarks calling on Kenyans to focus on ideologies and refrain from tribal-based politics.

The DP noted that he and his associates are not ready to go back to tribal politics, adding that the nation can only move forward if leaders stopped seeking leadership positions based on their tribes but ideologies.

The Jubilee party has been experiencing loopholes with various leaders threatening to leave the ruling party.

Ruto associates have since joined a new outfit in United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which changed as the Party for Development and Reform (PDR)

Murkomen, who is a strong ally of the DP, has been vocal on his stand on the handshake agreement between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Both camps, the TangaTanga and Kieleweke, have differed on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which is a product of the handshake.