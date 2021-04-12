Murkomen warns Uhuru against betraying Raila

Kiipchumba Murkomen, the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against betraying ODM leader Raila Odinga when it comes to his succession.

Commenting on the current political formation ahead of the 2022 general elections, Murkomen said that the President knows the effect of being hoodwinked. He noted that shortchanging Raila Odinga would be a great mistake.

“It will be a mistake of monumental proportion for Uhuru Kenyatta to betray Raila Odinga. He knows that the late Daniel Arap Moi shortchanged him (Odinga) for his (Uhuru’s) sake,” Murkomen said.

Additionally, he said that the President should stand by his decision through the Building Bridges Initiative and support Raila Odinga. He noted that no one should worry about Ruto and his allies since they already have plans of their own.

Mukurweini Kabando Wa Kabando, a former Member of Parliament, seconded Murkomen’s message to the President.

Elsewhere, Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi also shared his sentiments on the ongoing political alliances. He argued that there is a miscalculation on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession plans.

Ahmednasir sid that Uhuru’s team underestimates the influence of DP Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“First, the President and his team overexaggerate his influence, power, and reach. Second, the President and his team deliberately underestimate the political strength, influence, and reach of both Raila and Ruto,” he said.

Raila-Ruto alliance

Murkomen’s message to Uhuru comes when there are speculations Raila and Ruto are in talks over the formation of an alliance. The speculations have elicited a debate all over the country.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya recently met with the Deputy President. He confirmed that Raila Odinga was aware of the meeting and gave him the green light to discuss various issues with the DP.

Oparanya also revealed that Ruto had asked him whether ODM could consider working with him in the future.