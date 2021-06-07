Muthama’s PA quits for a second time

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Chairman Johnson Muthama’s Personal Assistant, Benson Metho, has quit after disagreements with the former Machakos County Senator.

In a statement, Mr. Metho noted that he left his job on June 1, 2021, to pursue personal interests.

“I have decided to disengage as an aide to Hon. Johnston Muthama. I believe during my term, the achievements accomplished were monumental in their own rights, those of you whom we worked together over the time also played an immense part in the creation of those achievements and I appreciate you,” he said in the statement.

Speaking to journalists, Metho claimed that there were several issues that led to the “disengagement”, both political and financial.

“We could not work together because of some disagreements. Some of the reasons are financial while others are financial,” he stated.

He further claimed that he had not been paid his salary for three months.

The UDA chairman is also accused of refusing to reimburse some expenditures incurred related either to Muthama as a person or the UDA party.

This is the second time the politician’s aide is leaving Muthama’s camp, with the first being in 2016, just before the 2017 general election.

He had served as Muthama’s PA since 2014. He was reappointed to be the former Senator’s aide in May 2020, when Muthama shifted his political camp.

Sources close to the politician said that Muthama had been a lone ranger since he parted ways with Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party to join UDA, which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

They further revealed that several MPs allied to the DP have been ghosting Muthama on several occasions, leaving him out of political events and meetings.