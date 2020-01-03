Home News Politics NASA CEO Norman Magaya attributes his ailments to politics
NASA CEO Norman Magaya attributes his ailments to politics

By Edwin Ginni
Ailing NASA CEO Norman Magaya has attributed his sickness to dirty politics from their rivals in the 2017 general elections
  • Magaya was cheerful and vocal in the 2017 electioneering period
  • Early 2018 Magaya disappeared from the political scene
  • The young lawyer now claims he is one among the NASA leaders who were persecuted for fighting injustices during the elections

NASA CEO Norman Magaya has attributed his ailments to dirty and ill-fated politics. Magaya, who has been in out of hospital since early 2018 says he is one of the opposition leaders targeted to suffer for their actions in fostering elections credibility.

Raila visits ailing NASA CEO Norman Magaya

Through his twitter account, the youthful lawyer claimed that other than the torture, there were several attempts on his life

“As if this wasn’t enough, attempts have been made on our lives. Hitherto healthy and full of life, today we are nursing life-threatening conditions orchestrated politically. But who cares. We are on our own”, Magaya said.

Magaya is remembered for his aggressive approach in supporting NASA and the then-presidential candidate Raila Odinga. He has experienced recurring heart problems since.

