Nyeri County host BBI validation meeting

By Collins Luvisia
BBI Report

The County Government of Nyeri hosted a BBI validation meeting at ACK St. Peter’s Parish on Wednesday 26 February where the residents of the region gave their views and recommendations on the initiative.

County Governor Mutahi Kahiga and nine MCA’s were present during the meeting. The issues were presented to the BBI secretariat chaired by Kamau Mbugua.  The views will be compiled and present to the National BBI team.

During the meeting, the locals were educated on issues addressed by the BBI. Kahiga says his county is in support of the initiative because it is meant to unite people. He added that with BBI, the budget allocation to counties is set to increase by 20%.

“My government and Nyeri people are fully behind BBI as it will unite the country and through its economic devolution, resources allocated to the counties will be increased from 15% to 35%,” he said.

“The meeting was focused on collecting the views and recommendations of Nyeri citizens on matters BBI,” he added.

Some of the views saw Deputy Governor H.E Carol Karugu call for cancer treatment to be factored into the report as it is burdening a lot of people in the country. Nyeri people proposed the distribution of resources with 1sh, 1 vote, 1 person criteria, the proportional representation of votes, guaranteed minimum return on cash crops and value addition of the same and inclusion of youth, elderly and people living with disabilities in BBI.

