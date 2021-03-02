Oburu Odinga declares interest in Siaya senatorial seat

Raila Odinga’s brother, Dr Oburu Odinga, has declared that he will vie for the Siaya senatorial seat in the 2022 general elections.

The 78-year-old East African Legislative Assembly member said that his vast experience makes him the most suitable candidate for the seat. He noted that he had the experience of over 29 years in legislation.

Asked why he does not want to vie for the gubernatorial seat, he said that he has learnt from experiences.

“It will not be fair to campaign and use a lot of funds only for some group of people to say that there is no way I can be governor and Raila also becomes President. They told me it would not augur well in the public domain,” Oburu Odinga said.

In 2013, the ODM National Appeals Board disbarred Oburu from the Siaya governorship race. There had been allegations that there were irregularities during the nominations. At the time, Oburu criticized the decision and claimed that there was no democracy in the process.

Oburu Odinga’s sons also intend to vie for various seats in the general elections. Jaoko Oburu will vie for the Bondo Parliamentary seat. On the other hand, Elijah Oburu will vie for the Kisumu central Parliamentary seat.

Jaoko Oburu is currently a County executive committee member for Roads and public works. He revealed that his uncle, Raila Odinga, had given him his blessing.

“I am very passionate about what I do. Jaramogi Oginga Odinga started Raila’s journey, and I want us to achieve it. Until then, I cannot be comfortable chasing after my dream before I help my uncle achieve this,” Jaoko said.

Most members of the Odinga family have political ambitions. Ruth Odinga also recently declared her interest in the Kisumu gubernatorial seat.