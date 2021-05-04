OCS responds to images of UDA wheelbarrow hoisted at police station

The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) for Kuresoi South on Tuesday, May 4, was prompted to pull down a UDA party wheelbarrow that had been hoisted at the police station.

Photos of the wheelbarrow made rounds on social media, which stirred debate on the impartiality of the police officers at the station.

Soy MP Caleb Kositany shared the photo of the wheelbarrow that had been pulled down.

Condemning the OCS’s action, the lawmaker said that the sign would be pulled back up.

The wheelbarrows have been placed in various parts of the town at conspicuous spots.

Earlier n 2021 May 1, the UDA Party had their premises in Trans Nzoia County sabotaged with the party’s Secretary-General Veronica Maina said that a few hired hooligans orchestrated the incident with the intent of interfering with their registration process.

“In accoedance with our party policy of zero tolerance to violence, we strongly condemn the chaotic act and other incidents that may amount to acts of violent deeds and distraction of property that took place in our Trans Nzoia County Office.

Maina also called on the party members to safeguard the integrity of the party processes by making sure there was no infiltration by their opponents.

“We are currently conducting a review of the circumstances that lead to this incident, and whoever will be found guilty will face the party’s disciplinary processed as provided for in the party’s constitution,” the Secretary-General added.

The wheelbarrow was formally integrated as an emblem for the UDA party.

In a gazette notice released in December 28, 2020, the Registrar of Political Parties declared that the wheelbarrow would be the sign showing the United Democratic Alliance(UDA).

Deputy President William Ruto popularized the wheelbarrow during his countrywide tours supporting Kenyans in their ‘hustles.’

The DP has also used the phrase “Kazi ni Kazi” referring to the Hustler Movement.