ODM postpones vetting process on presidential candidates to focus on BBI.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna on Thursday 1 April, 2021, said that the party has suspended the vetting of its presidential candidates so that the party can focus on Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Sifuna said that the decision was made after consultations with the party leadership and the National Elections Board.

“The NEB will therefore suspend the vetting and/or further processing of the applications until after the conclusion of the BBI process,” read the statement in part.

Sifuna in a statement also thanked thank all those who had taken the bold step to put in their applications to fly the party’s flag in the 2022 general elections and wished them all the best in their quest.

On Wednesday 31 March, Raila met with Senate Minority Leader Hon James Orengo, ODM chairman Hon John Mbadi, National Assembly Minority Whip Hon Junet Mohammed, Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, Treasurer Hon Timothy Bosire, and Hon Gladys Wanga.

During the meeting, the ODM officials reaffirmed ODM’s unwavering commitment to the Building Bridges Initiative and the constitution of the Kenya Amendment Bill that is a product of the BBI process.

On the same day, the ODM party leader Raila Odinga submitted his application for the presidential ticket to the National Election Board (NEB).

This ended a long period of silence – and speculations – as to whether he was going to run for president come 2022.

Raila had initially stated that his decision to view the country’s top seat would only be determined by the failure or the success of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The former Prime Minister, however, will battle it out with his party deputies Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, and his Mombasa County counterpart Hassan Joho who have also declared their interest in flying the party’s flag in the presidential elections.

This will be Raila Odinga’s fifth attempt to win the seat that has eluded him a record four times: 1997, 2007, 2013, and 2017.

Previously, Oparanya had asked Raila Odinga to step aside and support him in the upcoming presidential elections.

He said that when he joined the parliament in 2002, Raila was there, and he had been with him all through and was also part of the team that formed ODM which warrants him to ask for the ODM party leader’s support.