Peter Munya declares himself the de facto Mt Kenya spokesperson

Peter Munya, the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, has declared himself the de facto Mt. Kenya spokesperson. The CS argued that President Uhuru Kenyatta had appointed him to chair development meetings in the Mt. Kenya region.

Munya has claimed that he enjoys the President’s goodwill. He noted that he had coordinated several meetings of elected leaders from Mt. Kenya and top government officials. He said that in the meetings, they discussed development gaps.

Munya has openly criticized National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi’s coronation as the Mt. Kenya spokesperson. Additionally, he faulted Governor Kiraitu Murungi for allegedly using Uhuru’s name to split the Mt. Kenya region.

“I am the chairman of senior government officers and Cabinet secretaries in the region. When we meet to look into issues facing the region, I present the issues to the President. During the Sagana meeting, the President directed all elected leaders to present their issues to me for action,” Munya said.

Other than that, Munya is one of the leaders tasked with ensuring the Building Bridges Initiative ( BBI) success in Mt. Kenya.

Munya revealed he would host leaders in Meru on 26th June to push for the region’s unity.

Denunciation

Munya claimed that elders would soon hold a Njuri Ncheke elders’ gathering to denounce Muturi’s coronation. He claimed that Muturi’s coronation was a sham and that the real Njuri Ncheke elders would undo the mistake.

“What happened at the Njuri Ncheke shrine is a sham. A few elders who are not representative of the council’s voice duped Muturi,” Munya said.