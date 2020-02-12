Raila Odinga sends message to Jubilee SG Tuju and passengers after accident

ODM leader Raila Odinga has wished Raphael Tuju and other passengers speedy recovery after a road accident which occurred at Magina area on Nakuru- Nairobi Highway on Wednesday 12 February at around 6:45 am.

The accident happened as Tuju was on his way to Kabarak for Retired President Daniel Arap Moi’s burial. Reports indicate his Toyota Prado hit a 14-seater Matatu. Tuju’s car was towed to Lari Police Station while he was rushed to Kijabe Hospital.

“I wish a speedy recovery to Raphael Tuju, his bodyguard, driver and all the passengers in his and the other vehicles involved in the accident this morning. You are in our thoughts and prayers,” reads a statement on Odinga’s Twitter account.

The CS is confirmed to be in a stable condition though he is said to be having chest pains and he is not in a position to be transferred yet. His family has been airlifted to the hospital to see him. Tuju’s driver fractured his arm in the accident.

Bernard Kariuki the matatu driver who was involved in the same accident was also admitted at Kijabe Hospital.

Moi’s burial is underway and he will be laid to rest beside his wife Lena Moi who passed on in 2004.